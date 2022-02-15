A Russian invasion of Ukraine could cost you money at home. Supply chain issues have led to price increases on gas, homes and cars.
A further Russian invasion in Ukraine would probably cost you money here because it's not so easy to export goods from a war zone.
"The forces the Russians have massed, they could launch at any point," said Sen. Mark Warner, (D) Virginia, Intelligence Committee Chairman.
If Russia attacks, gas prices could skyrocket since Russia is the world's second largest producer of oil, potentially seeing prices at their highest in seven years.
Global food prices could also increase.
"Any conflict which disrupts those flows will help to only tighten agricultural markets, quite significantly," said Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy, ING Bank.
Russia is the world's top exporter of wheat and Ukraine is a significant exporter of wheat and corn.
Some are concerned interference in shipments could make food inflation even worse and the federal reserve is already hinting it'll raise interest rates, causing you to pay more on your next loan.
"This is not a good situation. We have to reassure people that we're going to defend our inflation target and we're gonna get inflation back to two percent," said James Bullard, President, St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Your stock portfolio could also take a hit as markets fell Monday.
"The whole world has become dependent on Russian petrol money. We'll have to have a fundamental rethink of whether or not the price is worth it to be so dependent on Russian money," said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut, Foreign Relations committee.
Markets ultimately fell Monday after the U.S. said it would close its embassy in Ukraine.
Investors know the world economy is connected, leading back to possible financial problems if a further invasion continues on.