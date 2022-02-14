Anti-vaccine protests are threatening trade between the U.S. and Canada.
That's even after police crackdown in Windsor, Canada cleared the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit.
"Any unlawful activity in the area will not be tolerated," said Chief Pamela Mizuno, from Windsor Police. "Officers will take the necessary action to keep the peace and traffic flowing. There will be criminal consequences for who interfere with or interrupt traffic flow."
That's a relief for Michigan automakers. They're out millions of dollars after truckers shut down the bridge for days.
Now, that convoy is inspiring demonstrations. CTV reports, at the Washington state border, police are trying to keep the area clear.
That's after the large vehicles broke through a police barricade over the weekend. Hundreds gathered in protest.
"I have never worn a mask, I will say I'm not vaccinated because I'm a pure blood. I don't believe in this, it's not right," said one protestor.
"We're peaceful. We're Canadians. and let me tell you, the world's giving us a big bear hug right now," said protestor Francois Naudi.
Here along the border with Montana, demonstrators have been clogging traffic with farm equipment. In South Dakota, they've endured harsh weather.
Usually, hundreds of billions of dollars in goods cross the border yearly. So, these demonstrators can limit what goes in your shopping cart. And, these protests are inspiring ones in the U.S.
Like the ones in Buffalo, NY, and Boulder, CO over the weekend.
"Today is about protesting the remaining mandates before they continue on down the slippery slope," said Robbie Rose, a protester.