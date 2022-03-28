Will Smith will not face charges for punching Chris Rock

LOS ANGELES, Ca. | After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time.

The feel-good moment came after one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. A tearful Smith returned to the stage later in the show to collect the best actor Oscar, his first.

Smith’s acceptance speech vacillated between defense and apology.

