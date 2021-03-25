WASHINGTON, D.C. - In his first formal news conference, President Joe Biden said he aims to have 200 million vaccine doses in arms within his first 100 days. He also said he expects to run for re-election in 2024.
"All I know I was hired to solve problems, not create division," he said.
The mostly question-and-answer session lasted an hour and two minutes. President Biden took questions on topics that included the ongoing border crisis, gun control, China, and voter suppression.
He called Republican state bills limiting voting access un-American and sick.
"This is the most pernicious thing. It makes Jim Crowe look like Jim Eagle. I mean, this is gigantic in what they're trying to do," he said.
Biden was barraged with questions about his handling of the migrant crisis at the Mexican border.
"Only people we are not going to let sit there alone on the Rio Grande with no help are children," he said in response to handling kids at the border.
Biden says he's accelerating the pace of getting undocumented children out of crowded detention centers to families already in the United States. He said he is instituting a 48-hour policy to contact and verify children's parents or family members. Many accompanied minors have phone numbers attached to their wrists. Biden also said Vice President Kamala Harris will lead efforts to combat reasons why South and Central American citizens flee to the U.S.
Biden says there is $700 million to help address the issues, adding money will not be given to politicians in those countries but paid directly to contractors who are helping to fix infrastructure and organizations addressing culture issues.
Questioned about the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass Senate legislation, Biden said it's being abused in a gigantic way, adding it should be fixed, not removed.
"I have never been particularly poor in figuring out to get things done in the United States Senate," he said.
When asked about getting troops out of Afghanistan by May 1, a deadline set by the Trump administration, Biden doubts it will happen but can't imagine troops being there for another year.
He also said North Korea is still our top foreign threat, and the race with China will be won by who controls the future of technology, quantum computers and medical advancement.
Biden said increasing investment in research and science is the way to win.
"Your grandchildren are going to do a thesis on what succeeded around the world: autocracy or democracy, because that is what's at stake around the world," he said.
"I see stiff competition with China. China's goal is to be the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. That's not going to happen on my watch," he said.
Biden also said he wants to change the paradigm and reward hard work and not just wealth.
An RNC statement criticized Biden for waiting two months before having his first formal news conference and called his leadership weak.