WASHINGTON, D.C. - With his family by his side, Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
In his first address as president, Biden spent nearly twenty minutes giving a passionate, personal speech, one which aimed to unite the nation in a time of division and uncertainty.
"We'll press forward with speed and urgency. For, we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair. Much to restore. Much to heal. Much to build and much to gain," Biden said.
Just two weeks after rioters scaled the very stage on which the president took his oath, Biden says he looks to forge a path to unity.
He used words from President Abraham Lincoln.
"My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this-bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation and I ask every American to join me in this cause," Biden said.
President Biden brings with him Kamala Harris, the nation's first woman and first Black and South Asian vice president.
All this before what normally is a crowded Independence Mall, now adorned with flags for the lives lost to the coronavirus.
The president offered a moment of silence and prayer.
The pomp and circumstance was marked with patriotic performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks.
Biden says he believes faith will get us through the challenges ahead.
"May God bless America. May God protect our troops. Thank you, America," Biden said.