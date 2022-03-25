President Joe Biden will visit Poland on Friday as he continues meeting with allies about the war in Ukraine.
It's the last stop on his European trip. It comes as the president of Ukraine presses for more aid.
"My mother was ... My mother was still alive when while she was on fire," said Andriy, a 15-year-old who escaped Chernihiv, Ukraine.
Refugees like this teen are the focus as President Biden continues his oversees trip.
The White House says he'll meet the European Commission President in Brussels to Show Support for U.S. Allies.
"We built that same unity with our European, the European Union and with the leading democracies of the G7," said Biden.
Then it's on to Poland, and a city near the Ukrainian border. He'll talk with that country's president about the humanitarian crisis Russia's war in Ukraine is causing.
"In my flat, it was from five to seven degrees. Water was the main question actually. We melted snow. There was a direct hit on the third floor of my building," said Yuliia Karpenko, a 17-year-old who escaped Mariupol, Ukraine.
The UN says some two million Ukrainians have fled to Poland. Biden says the U.S. will take 100,000 refugees.
"The United States is prepared to commit more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance, help get relief to millions of Ukrainians affected by the war in Ukraine," said Biden.
Biden will also visit the U.S. troops stationed in Poland. But, his trip to Europe isn't just about aiding refugees and standing with allies.
"It's our hometown. We fight. We never go to the knee," Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv, Ukraine.
The trip is also about helping Ukrainians defend themselves.
"Ukrainians can win this, but they can't win it just with what we've provided so far. We need to do more," said Rep. Jason Crow.