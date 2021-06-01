On June 1, 1921, an affluent African American community known as the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma became the target after a clash between black and white armed mobs.
"Words were exchanged and then a scuffle, then shots were fired. Hell was unleashed, literal hell was unleashed," President Joe Biden said at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of the massacre Tuesday.
Greenwood was looted, and 35 city blocks laid in charred ruins. Historians believe as many as 300 people may have died.
"This was not a riot. This was a massacre," Biden said.
It was a massacre of an entire African American community, a day that history has nearly forgotten.
"100 years, and the first president to be here during that entire time, and in this place, in this ground to acknowledge the truth of what took place here," Biden said.
Biden visited the Greenwood Cultural Center on Tuesday and shed light on this dark and almost forgotten day in history.
"We know here, in this hallowed place, we simply can't bury pain and trauma forever. And at some point there will be a reckoning, an inflection point like we're facing right now as a nation," Biden said.
Biden also announced his administration's efforts to combat racial inequality, promising more help for minority-owned businesses and to address discrimination within the housing market.
"That includes everything from red lining to the cruel fact that a house owned by a Black family is too often appraised at lower value than a similar home owned by the white," Biden said.