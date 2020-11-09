The number of positive COVID-19 cases keeps rising, and President-Elect Joe Biden says he is working with a task force to implement a plan after he is sworn in on January 20.
"We're still facing a very dark winter. There are now nearly ten million COVID cases in the United States," Biden said.
The good news is that drug manufacturer Pfizer announced that it's got good results from its COVID vaccine, but Biden says that it could be months before the vaccine is available to every American.
He says the one thing all people can do is wear a mask.
"We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months," Biden said.
The president-elect has listed his plan for the country on the Biden and Harris transition website. Implementing a mask mandate by working with state governors and mayors is part of that plan.
Biden says it is a small act that will result in an enormous achievement in getting control of the virus so the country can open up once again.
"The goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible, and masks are critical in doing that. It won't be forever, but that is how we get our nation back up to speed economically," Biden said.
Biden ended his comments by saying wearing a mask shouldn't be a Democrat or Republican issue. He says it's about saving lives.