WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden says failing to upgrade America's infrastructure amounts to giving up on "leading the world."
He's pitching a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, and asking for a big tax hike to get it done. The plan would raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. It would also raise income tax of people earning more than $400,000 per year.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the tax increases would produce roughly $2.5 trillion in revenues over 15 years, just enough to pay for the eight-year Biden infrastructure plan.
Republicans have been initially critical of the plan, arguing it is too big and too far reaching.
Biden's emphasis on green technology and broadband internet as infrastructure projects have been points of contention. Biden countered that argument Wednesday, saying highways and railroads weren't considered infrastructure until the American people built them and made them a part of their everyday lives.
"The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs, and it's evolving again today," Biden said.
A White House fact sheet details Biden's proposal.