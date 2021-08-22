On Sunday President Biden gave an update on the mission to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country.
President Biden says the U.S. evacuated about 11,000 people over the weekend using military and charter flights.
“That number will change day to day as the air and ground operations in Kabul vary,” President Biden, says. “Our first priority in Kabul is getting American citizens out of the country as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Over 30,000 people have been evacuated since the end of July. Though, It’s still unclear how many American citizens are still in country or unable to get to the airport.
“At my direction, the state department continues to reach out to the remaining Americans we have identified by phone, email and other means to ascertain their whereabouts and their plans,” the President, says.
In addition to evacuating NATO allies, diplomats and embassy staff - at risk Afghans are being flown to processing stations in countries like Kuwait, Spain and Germany
President Biden says at the processing stations, Afghan evacuees will complete their paperwork while security screenings and background checks are done before they continue on to their final destination in the United States or in another country.
Governors Wolf and Murphy have already indicated their dedication to resettle Afghan refugees in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, respectively. While the Taliban has inherited tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, technology and equipment left behind by the U.S. - President Biden says he’s open to potential sanctions pending their conduct.
“It’s going to need everything in additional help in terms of economic assistance, trade and a whole range of things. The Taliban has said, we’ll see whether they mean it or not, they’re seeking legitimacy,” President Biden notes.
During Sunday’s briefing the President also guaranteed, any American who wants to get back home will get home.”