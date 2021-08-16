WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon, by addressing the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.
"The scenes we're seeing in Afghanistan, they're gut wrenching," Biden said.
Biden said he's watched, with the rest of the world, as the Taliban has quickly regained control of much of the area, as American troops begin their final withdrawal after 20 years there.
And he says while he admits his administration didn't expect the Taliban to retake so much of the country so quickly, he "stands squarely" behind his decision to pull the troops out.
"After 20 years I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces," Biden said.
Thousands of Americans living and working in Afghanistan will be evacuated within the next few days, and President Biden says if the Taliban tries to block that from happening, the response will be swift and forceful.
President Biden says his decision will be criticized, but says Afghan leaders have not stepped up to fight back their own war.
"I'm left to ask again to those who argue we should stay, how many daughters and American sons should we ask to fight the war, when Afghan troops will not," Biden said.
Biden says the priority now is getting people out to safety, and then helping Afghanistan by fighting with diplomacy, but not with troops.
"We will withdraw, end America's longest war, after 20 years of bloodshed," Biden said.
"Thank you and may God protect our troops, our diplomats, and all Americans serving in harm's way."