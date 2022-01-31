The White House is reportedly considering a wider list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court.
President Biden has said he will nominate the first Black woman to the bench to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Right now, President Biden's "short list" has three names, but a source says he may also consider judges picked for lower courts.
Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsay Graham spoke highly of one of the judges on the president's list, Michelle Childs.
She, like Graham, resides in South Carolina.
"She's highly qualified. She's of good character. And we'll see how she does if she's nominated, but I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person," stated Senator Graham (R - South Carolina).
The president has vowed to name his nominee by the end of February.