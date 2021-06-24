President Joe Biden left a 30-minute meeting with a bipartisan group of senators smiling on Thursday.
"To answer your direct question, we have a deal," said President Biden.
A deal on an infrastructure bill with a $973 billion price tag over 5 years, it's a lot less of what the White House originally proposed.
Under the bill $109 billion would go to roads and highways, $1.5 billion to electric vehicle infrastructure and transit systems, and $65 billion towards broadband. These expenses also include other expenditures on airports, drinking water systems, and efforts to tackle climate change.
"This reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress," Biden stated. "We actually worked with, we got a bipartisan deal."
And while lawmakers are applauding the fact both sides worked together to strike the deal, nether side is completely happy.
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, issued a statement saying, "The bipartisan infrastructure framework announced today appears to meet two of the three goals I've laid out: actual infrastructure and not tax increase."
Democrats and the President say they will agree to this infrastructure plan, but, there's a catch. They want Congress to pass a bigger spending bill, reflecting other White House priorities, through a process known as reconciliation.
That is where a simple majority can prevail, in this case, without any Republican votes.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey stated in regards to the matter, "Before I vote for it, Senate Democrats need to come together and reach an ironclad agreement on passing a big, bold reconciliation bill that includes funding for home and community based services."
As of now, many hurdles still await the infrastructure bill, including how to fund it.