WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Officials say he plans to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition, and not roll out policy proposals.

He's expected to focus heavily on the economy.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response.

