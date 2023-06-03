It came down to the wire, but the debt ceiling agreement has now passed both the House and Senate. In an address to the nation, President Biden outlined the catastrophic consequences had it not happened.

"Eight million Americans would've lost their jobs, default would've have destroyed our nation's credit rating, which would have made everything from mortgages to car loans to funding for the government much more expensive. It would've taken years to climb out of that hole," said Biden.

He says in the end, both parties put the American people before politics and no one got exactly what they wanted.

"Both sides operated in good faith, both sides kept their word."

Even going as far as complementing Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"We were able to get along and get things done and we're straightforward with one another and completely honest with one another and respectful of one another."

The president says the agreement will cut spending by 1 trillion dollars over the next 10 years, while not cutting important programs.

"We're protecting important priorities from Social Security to Medicare to Medicaid to veterans, to our transformational investment in infrastructure and clean energy."

President Biden says he plans to sign the debt ceiling agreement on Saturday.