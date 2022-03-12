President Joe Biden is warning against sending U.S. troops in to Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This comes as a senior U.S. defense official says more Russian troops are making advances in the country.
Meanwhile, ash falls from the sky as black smoke billows up to meet it in Ukraine.
The body of a bombing victim lies among the devastation as firefighters battle flames ignited by a Russian airstrike inside Ukraine central city of Dnipro, and caught on camera in the city of Melitopol.
Mayor Ivan Fedorov being detained and dragged away by armed men, accused of terrorism by a Russia-backed separatist prosecutor.
"There's Russian bombardment and shelling going on quite violently as we speak and we do assess that that Russians are beginning to make more momentum on the ground towards Kyiv," said John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary.
As another day of death and destruction during Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine rages on, President Biden says he has been speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky almost daily.
Zelensky Tweeted after Friday's call with Biden that he informed the U.S. president about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population and that the two agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia.
The White House is calling Putin's actions "escalations without an endgame."
"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. Something we strive to prevent. But we already know Putin's war against Ukraine will never be a victory," said Biden.