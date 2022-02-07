A group of students in California staged a protest over their school's lunch menu.
The kids were upset that the school removed chocolate milk, so they got a first-hand lesson in how to call for change.
Students at Sierra Vista K-8 in Vacaville say lunch just isn't the same.
"When we walked in, I was like what the heck was that?" one student commented.
There's something missing form their menu.
And because of that, they've had to think outside the box.
"We're looking for the information to support our opinions," said teacher Emily Doss.
Inside Mrs. Doss' 4th grade class, students prepare their pleas, and they are demanding change.
"10 minutes, finalize your posters!" said Doss.
These students are willing to go to great lengths to send a message to the grown up in charge.
"The people who are going to be negotiating with me, I'm probably going to put them on the spot," said one of Doss' students.
"If you don't have a poster or a sign at your desk, Jordan is going to come bring you one," Doss told her students.
Shoulder to shoulder, step by step, students left class to rally out front where everyone could hear their voices being heard.
All of this to protest something every kid truly loves. Students say that delicious drink, chocolate milk, needs to be back in class.
The division's nutrition department says there's a reason why chocolate milk isn't in school.
"Chocolate milk we have a lot of sugar in there and too much sugar, is that really what our body needs?" noted a nutritionist.
But officials say they hear the students loud and clear, and decided to do chocolate milk one day every other week.
A lesson the students won't soon forget. Yes, chocolate milk might have some sugar, but students believe is too does the body good.