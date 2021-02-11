Delays have continued at the United States Postal Service, and some are calling on President Biden to make some changes.
U.S. Congressman Matthew Cartwright is one of them. He says he's received more than 6,500 complaints in just the last three days.
Currently, there are three open seats on the Republican-controlled board of governors. The board elects the postmaster general.
"I call on President Biden to nominate leaders to fill three vacancies on the United States Postal Service board of governors," Cartwright said.
The current postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, came under fire for making cuts to the post office during the election. That, coupled with the pandemic and the holidays, led to huge backups.
"But we're six weeks past that now and things seem to be getting worse, not better," Cartwright said.
Other's have gone further, arguing the president could remove sitting members from the board.
"It's an extremely high threshold. President George H.W. Bush at the end of his administration attempted to do something similar. The Postal Service went to court although the decision is not completely clear, it is pretty clear because that would be a very difficult thing for the president to do," said David Fineman, the former Chairman of the Board Governors under President Bush.
Fineman says this will continue "until the board puts its foot down and decides service is the goal of the United States Postal Service."
In the meantime, DeJoy appears to have no plans to leave. He is expected to roll out a new 10-year plan in the coming days.