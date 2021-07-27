WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reversing course on some masking guidelines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Scientists cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, said the delta variant, which is the predominant strain in the U.S., is "uniquely different from past strains." Walensky said eight out of 10 sequencing samples contain the delta variant.
The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The "vast majority" of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are among people who are unvaccinated, Walensky said.
Walensky said that on rare occasions vaccinated people can spread the virus to others, which is one reason for Tuesday's updated mask guidance.
The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. Walensky said the agency is recommending schools return to full-time, in-person learning, with prevention strategies in place.
The CDC's new guideline is just a recommendation, and it will be up to local and state officials to decide what mask guidelines to put in place.
The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South.
Walensky said the CDC continues to strongly recommend that everyone 12 and older get vaccinated.