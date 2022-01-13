A new CDC study claims the flu vaccination prevents severe flu illness in children, even when vaccine virus and circulating viruses are different.
The study was published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases (CID).
The study claims the flu vaccination protected children against serious flu illness, even when they were infected with a flu virus that was antigenically different from the vaccine virus.
“This study highlights that flu can cause serious illness in children, but flu vaccines can be lifesaving. This is very good news” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “It’s especially important that children get a flu vaccine in addition to their recommended COVID-19 vaccines this season. Flu season has started and currently flu vaccination is down in children, so now is the best time to get your child vaccinated, if you have not already.”
A hallmark of flu viruses is that they are constantly changing through a process called antigenic drift, especially H3N2 viruses, which are often associated with more severe flu seasons. How well flu vaccines work is determined in part by the similarity between the viruses chosen for vaccine production and viruses circulating in populations.
While the composition of flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated to match evolving viruses, even then, changes in the virus can outpace vaccine production.
The CDC study reports that flu vaccination reduced the risk of severe flu in children by 78% against similar flu A viruses and 47% against flu A viruses that had drifted from the vaccine virus.
Further, the vaccine was 76% effective at preventing life-threatening influenza, which included invasive mechanical ventilation, CPR, and other severe complications including death.
According to CDC flu surveillance systems, flu season has started in many parts of the country with continued flu activity expected over the coming weeks.
Most flu detected so far has been H3N2 flu found in children and young adults. These circulating H3N2 flu viruses are genetically closely related to the H3N2 vaccine virus, but have some differences that may result in reduced protection against those viruses from the vaccine.