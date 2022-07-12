WASHINGTON - It was a packed day of testimony Tuesday.
The House Jan. 6 Committee held its 7th hearing as they build their evidence against former President Donald Trump and his connection to the deadly day at the U.S Capitol.
We are now learning the former president attempted to contact a witness not yet seen in hearings.
The committee played taped testimony Tuesday from several former members of the Trump administration. Many of them told Trump there was no evidence to support claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.
Yet the House committee says he continued to ramp up supporters to show up at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, resulting in violence and even death.
An anonymous Twitter employee recalled the days leading up to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the violence he saw coming, all because of tweets from the former president encouraging his supporters to show up in Washington to protest the 2020 election results.
"We're going to try to give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue," Trump had said.
His supporters answered the call.
Now, a year and a half following the deadly day, former Trump supporters testified attended the riot at the Capitol was wrong.
But that wasn't the only surprise from Tuesday's hearing.
Vice Chair of the Committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, says that Trump attempted to contact someone who is in talks with the panel about the investigation. Cheney said the committee referred the matter to the Department of Justice.
The name of the person Trump contacted was not released, but it's likely we'll hear from that person in coming weeks.
The House committee will hold another hearing next week.