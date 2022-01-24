At just a week old, Addalyn Clarken already has quite the story to tell.
"Not to be graphic, but she was coming. There was no - there was no waiting," recalled Jill Clarken, Addalyn's mother.
It was last Saturday when Jill and John called 911 after realizing that Addalyn was ready to come out sooner than expected.
"There was a pretty urgent need to get some help, because we weren't going anywhere," said Jill.
On the other line was Megan Biberos, Fort Collins 911 dispatcher.
"I honestly didn't think we'd get all the way through it. Because again, we that doesn't usually happen," Megan stated.
In most cases the fire department arrives in minutes, and helps with delivery.
But the engine closest to Clarkens was tied up, and Megan had to step in using her years of knowledge.
"I wasn't too nervous until the dad kind of was like, oh, boy, it's, you know, it's she's coming," Megan noted.
"It was just a very calming voice, which I think in turn made me calm. I mean, if she would have been freaking out, I think I would have been freaking out," remembered John, the father.
Megan helped guide the two as Jill gave birth to baby Addalyn in a bathroom at her home and anxiously awaited for her first breath.
"I think it was about 10 seconds that we could hear her crying. So I know everything was okay," Megan said.
Today, Jill, John, brother Jacob and baby Addy are all doing okay having learned life is unpredictable no matter how much planning you do.
"She's six pounds, two ounces, and she's 19 inches long. She's just a tiny, tiny, little thing with a full head of hair," Jill said.
And for the first time in Megan's 10 year career, she got to see a call like this all the way through and meet the people on the other line.
"It may never happen again in my career, but ... it was really special," said Megan.