SURFSIDE, Fl. | The search for survivors intensifies as rescues comb the rubble for the 5th day.
"We want to keep maximum pressure, maximum staffing, maximum rescue people on that mound looking for people to pull them out alive," stated Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside, Fl.
With weather conditions improving, crews are hopeful they can make more progress, aided in part by a trench. Fires blazing beneath the mass of concrete have finally been put out, but the instability of the debris is still posing a threat to the response.
"They're still laboring under dangerous circumstances and highly motivated to find people but the conditions are very difficult," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County.
While questions mount over what caused the Champlain Towers South Condominium to collapse, survivors describe the moments the building began to fall.
"Seeing the walls and how badly and violently they swayed, I honestly don't know how it didn't come down when we were startled basically out of our sleep," noted Janette Aguero, a survivor of the condo building collapse.
Most say they are grateful they got out in time.
"At that moment, it really hit me that we were racing against time to get to the bottom of the building before the entire thing came down," said Albert Aguero, another survivor.
But with more than 100 people still missing, the situation grows more desperate by the hour.
"It is unimaginable grief mixed with hope, anxiety, frustration," stated Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.
As the community holds out hope for signs of life.
"I expect miracles. I'm expecting many miracles," said Mayor Burkett.