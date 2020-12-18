Virus Outbreak Congress

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrives for a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

 Caroline Brehman - pool, Pool CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has passed a two-day stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

It's part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. They'll be back in session on Sunday seeking to close out the broad package. Negotiators are seeking to resolve a battle over emergency Federal Reserve lending powers. Democrats say the GOP proposal would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy.

The hoped-for agreement would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.

