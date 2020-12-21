WASHINGTON (AP) - A new COVID-19 relief bill shaping up in Congress includes individual payments reaching $600 for most Americans and an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.
Lawmakers of both chambers agreed on the package Sunday night, and votes on the bill in the House and Senate are expected Monday.
The COVID bill would pump $900 billion into relief efforts.
Among those getting help are hard-hit businesses, schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
"I think it will do a lot to help the people and small businesses that are impacted by the economic shutdowns due to the outbreak of the coronavirus," said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania.
Toomey says it'll help those who need it most, so certain people who received a check last time may not get it again.
"To me, it doesn't make sense to have checks go out in the mail to people who never had a loss of income," said Toomey, a Republican.
Another part of the massive combo measure is a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan that would keep the government open through September.
President-elect Joe Biden praised the bipartisan spirit behind the legislation.