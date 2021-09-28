WASHINGTON, D.C. - America's top military leaders were in the hot seat Tuesday.
All day, a congressional committee grilled them about the controversial withdrawal of U.S. troops from America's longest war. They admitted the process wasn't ideal.
The committee then turned its attention from what happened to what's next, as some Americans still struggle to leave Afghanistan.
"There are currently fewer than 100 American citizens who want to depart and are ready to leave. We, we got out 21 American citizens today, along with their family members, and will continue to work this, as you've heard us say earlier," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August, the focus has been the future and what the pullout from the country means.
"We absolutely missed the rapid 11-day collapse of the Afghan military and the collapse of their government. I think there was a lot of intelligence that clearly indicated that after we withdrew, that it was a likely outcome of a collapse of the military and collapse of the government," said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
As the Taliban strengthens in power, military leaders say America's allies may now be hesitant to turn to the U.S.
"I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go, and I think damage is one word that could be used, yes," Milley said.
Another key issue mentioned Tuesday was women's rights.
Defense leaders say economic and international pressures will need to be used to hold the the Taliban accountable.