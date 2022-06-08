Lawmakers continue to negotiate gun reform on Capitol Hill, but there are a number of hurdles in the way, even as President Joe Biden calls for immediate action.
Lawmakers are hoping to get one step closer to finalizing a deal.
Part of that includes breakout conversations legislators are having regarding the recent mass shootings.
"We're waiting to see if we can get an outcome that directly relates to the problem that brought this issue to the fore, and I hope that we'll have one sooner rather than later," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The package in talks includes the possibility of raising the purchasing age for some semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 years old.
The White House is calling on Congress to act now.
"We have got to do something different and this idea of just, if everyone had a gun, if there were more guns we'd be safer, if that were true we'd be the safest country in the world, because we have more guns in America than anywhere else, more guns than people," said Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island.
Across party lines, the main back and forth focuses on access to assault-style weapons.
"In my state, they use them to shoot prairie dogs and you know, other types of varmints. And so, I think that there are legitimate reasons why people would want to have them," said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota.
Meantime, actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, is stepping forward and hoping to lead the charge in Washington.
He met with lawmakers Tuesday to discuss gun reform legislation.
"Can both sides rise above? Can both sides see beyond the political problem at hand and admit that we have a life preservation problem on our hands? Cause we got a chance right now to reach for and to grasp a higher ground above our political affiliation," he said.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives will take up a spending package containing a national 'red flag' bill that would temporarily remove access to firearms for people deemed by a federal court to be a risk to themselves or others.
Lawmakers are hoping to have a more defined package by the end of this week.