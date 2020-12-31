The New Year is off with a bang around the world, as billions say goodbye to perhaps the strangest year of our lives.
In Australia, one of the first places to hit 2021, the fireworks lit up a deserted Sydney Harbor at 8 a.m. our time.
Three hours later, Hong Kong debuted its first-ever online celebration, and took advantage of the digital year, to showcase impressive graphics.
When we struck noon, Thailand struck the match on 25,000 fireworks. They were set off from boats along the river in Bangkok.
Dubai celebrated at 3 p.m. our time, and this celebration did include some crowds-wearing masks-who gathered around the world's tallest building, where fireworks were shot off not just around it, but out of it as well.
Russia actually stretches across 11 time zones, but most people celebrated when the clock chimed midnight in an empty Red Square in Moscow, at 4 p.m. our time.
Three hours later, in London, Big Ben was a little lonely, as that city, too, was under strict orders to stay home.
And in New York City, for the first time in decades, Times Square will be closed to the public, but there will still be a celebration. A select group of frontline heroes will be honored-from a distance-with separated pods near the stage.
Now that we've come full circle around the globe, let's go back to the beginning, for a spark of hope. New Zealand, one of the first places to celebrate the new year, did it, business as usual. Crowds, no masks, hugging and kissing. That country has managed to curb the coronavirus, and so their celebration looked very much like it always does. So here's hoping this is a preview for the rest of us, that 2021 will bring us back together. That is something to celebrate.