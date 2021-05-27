WOONSOCKET, R.I. | CVS Health announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID vaccination through CVS Health could have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes.
CVS Health announced Thursday that customers may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
“Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health.
According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.
CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, they say, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes they hope to provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.
Some of the prizes this sweepstakes will offer will range from a getaway on a Norwegian cruise line, to a cash giveaway of up to $5,000, CVS Health officials stated.
They stated that all customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win.
An alternative method of entry will also be offered, officials said. CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter. For more information and to enter starting on June 1, visit the CVS website where official rules and all available prizes will be published.