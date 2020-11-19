Are people seriously still using "123456" as a password? Yes, yes they are.
That's according to the internet security company NordPass, which released the list of most popular passwords.
And the most common one is "123456." The second most-popular is along those same lines, but the numbers go from one to nine.
Other passwords in the top 20 include "picture1," "password," "abc123," "million2," and "iloveyou."
Other popular, predictable combinations were "111111" and "123123."
So, if these sound like your passwords, cyber security experts are encouraging you to change them immediately, especially if it's "123456." That password's been breached more than 23 million times.
And just an overall reminder from the experts: the key aspects of a strong password are length, the longer the better. It should have a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols.
Passwords should have no ties to your personal information and no dictionary words.