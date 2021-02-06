WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Reaction is mixed from Pennsylvania's lawmakers.
Congress recently passed a budget resolution allowing the COVID-19 relief bill to pass with a simple majority.
The resolution passed along party lines in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris delivering the tie-breaking vote. It sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use what's called "budget reconciliation" to pass President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill.
That means, Harris' tie-breaking vote in the Senate could help the relief measure pass without bipartisan support.
Some Republicans have called the process hypocritical because the President has been preaching unity.
"There's no act of unity here," said U.S. Representative Dan Meuser, of Pennsylvania. "It's complete partisan politics as usual."
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania, said, "This is a device that makes it possible to pass this massive blowout spending bill that President Biden has proposed, and do it strictly on a party line vote."
After failed negotiations with a handful of Republican Senators, President Biden says the relief bill can't wait.
"If I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly, and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation, that's an easy choice. I'm going to help the American people who are hurting now," President Biden said.
Democrats like U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, of Pennsylvania, said they are ready to back Biden.
"I feel very strongly about trying to do as many bipartisan things as we possibly can, or I possibly can, having said that, when it comes to COVID relief, I will tell you we spent the last year in a log jam all of the time," Wild said.
Republicans want the bill's price tag to come down, arguing $1.9 trillion is fiscally irresponsible. Many argued U.S. citizens will all pay for it later.
"We're going to have some big problems with inflation, which causes interest rates to go up and the value of our dollar will be enormously affected," Meuser said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress should have the bill crafted within two weeks.
Republicans are hoping there is still room for negotiation.