WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Both houses of Congress passed a budget resolution Friday, which paves the way for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's relief package without the help of any Republicans.
With Vice President Kamela Harris breaking the tie in the U.S. Senate the budget resolution was passed setting the stage for Democrats to be able to use what's called "budget reconciliation" to pass President Biden's COVID relief bill.
That means, it could pass by a simple majority vote, and the Democrats have a one-vote advantage in the Senate.
Republicans calling the process hypocritical because the President has been preaching unity.
"There's no act of unity here," says PA Representative Dan Meuser. "It's complete partisan politics as usual."
Senator Pat Toomey said, "This is a device that makes it possible to pass this massive blowout spending bill that President Biden has proposed, and do it strictly on a party line vote."
But, after failed negotiations with a handful of Republican Senators, President Biden says the relief bill can't wait.
"If I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly, and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation, that's an easy choice. I'm going to help the American people who are hurting now," President Biden stated.
And Democrats like Susan Wild are ready to back him.
"I feel very strongly about trying to do as many bipartisan things as we possibly can, or I possibly can, having said that, when it comes to COVID relief, I will tell you we spent the last year in a log jam all of the time."
Republicans want the bill's price tag to come down by a lot, arguing 1.9 trillion dollars is fiscally irresponsible and we will all pay for it later.
"We're going to have some big problems with inflation, which causes interest rates to go up and the value of our dollar will be enormously affected," says Meuser.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress should have the bill crafted within two weeks.
Republicans hope there is still room for negotiations.