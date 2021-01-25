Dominion Voting Systems is filing a $1.3-billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani.
The 107-page complaint claims Giuliani has caused "irreparable harm" and "purposely misled voters," a claim Giuliani denies.
This is the second lawsuit filed by the company. The first was against lawyer Sidney Powell, who pushed claims that the company "flipped" thousands of votes for President Biden.
"This is now our second lawsuit filed against, uh, those who have perpetrated and perpetuated the big lie that Dominion rigged the 2020 election," said Dominion lawyer Tom Clare.
Allentown attorney Ed Easterly says Giuliani could possibly argue Dominion is a public figure, which would be protected by the First Amendment
"There are protections for statements made about public concerns as it relates to a public figure," Easterly said.
Dominion supplied voting machines for 14 counties in Pennsylvania. Carbon County was one of them. Trump won the county with 65% of the vote.
"I can speak for Carbon County, and we saw nothing of that nature," said Wayne Nothstein, chairman of the Carbon County commissioners.
He says a few human errors were made in counting. However, the results were checked multiple times and corrected.
"If you sign the book and put that ballot into the scanner, it counted," Nothstein said. "So it was pretty smooth, except the volume was the biggest issue for all the counties."
In a news conference Monday, Dominion says no one is off the table, including the president and his family.