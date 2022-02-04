Every four years, Olympic hopefuls flock to the Olympic village in Lake Placid to get in on all of the action. Many travel in from across the U.S. for watch parties, sports competitions, and so much more to get a piece of Beijing's Winter Olympics.
So while the WFMZ team was there, they started stopping people on the streets just wanting to know why they're here in the Olympic village.
The answer was almost overwhelming, most are here for the Empire State Winter Games.
It's a competition held in Lake Placid every year, drawing people in from all over the United States as it uniquely falls at the same time as the Olympics.
"For some of these athletes this is their first step to perhaps representing the united states on a bigger stage," said Jon Lundin of the Adirondacks Sports Council.
The Empire State Winter Games is making it's presence known in Lake Placid this weekend. It's a chance to celebrate 1,800 athletes across 30 sports, and it's falling on the same weekend as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
"You know that's just coincidence, but its a great coincidence because LP [Lake Placid] is a two-time Olympic Village and just to celebrate these games and then the games that are going on in Beijing," said Lundin.
Lake Placid continues to be the only community in the entire country that has sent an athlete to every Winter Olympics since 1924.
It's a big reason why so many people flock to the village every Olympic year.
"My grandparents from Louisiana came down and i am just super excited to be playing here," said Gabriella Martin.
11-year-old Gabriella Martin will be competing on the famous "Miracle on Ice" rink in the Empire State games for both figure skating and hockey.
"We're in the place where Olympic athletes were a while ago its just like, wow," said Martin.
For 42 years the largest winter sports festival in the country has attracted some of the top athletes in their respective sports, and some of the youngest.
"I'm doing a figure skating competition," said Olivia Brikman.
Everyone has one goal in mind: going for the gold.
"Maybe I could get a gold medal one day and it takes a lot of practice," said Brikman.
The winter games last through the weekend here in Lake Placid, The Olympic games, however, that's a different story.
They'll run through February 20th in Beijing but for those who can't travel across seas the two-time Olympic village is a pretty good second choice.