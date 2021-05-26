SAN JOSE, Ca. | "This is a horrific day in our city," noted San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, after a deadly shooting.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a public transit maintenance yard in downtown San Jose, California.
"While shots were still being fired, our teams with San Jose PD were entering the building," noted Sheriff Laurie Smith, from Santa Clara County.
"We formed multiple, multiple tactical teams that came into the building to extricate victims," recalled Deputy Russell Davis from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office.
So far, police announced that eight people died in the shooting. The shooting suspect, an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, was among those killed in the gunfire, police say.
"The biggest thing we want to ensure is public safety for the community, and public safety is assured at this point," said Dep. Davis.
The shooting forced the Transit Authority to shutdown rail service in the city for part of the day, according to officials.
Families and friends of employees impacted during the shooting are reportedly desperate for answers. They have been gathering at the nearby sheriff's county office, where authorities tell 69 News reporters they have opened a reunification center.
"VTA is a family. People in the organization know everyone," said Glenn Hendricks, a charimen of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. "This is a terrible tragedy, and we'll do everything we can to help people get through this."