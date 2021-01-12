WASHINGTON, D.C. - The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia called the Capitol a "crime scene" and the job to find the people responsible unprecedented.
"Regardless if it was just a trespass in the Capitol or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found," Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said.
They've already identified 170 suspects, and say hundreds of charges are coming.
"I want to stress that the FBI has a long memory and a broad reach," said Steven D'Antuono, the FBI's acting director.
They've gotten a lot of help. Agents say the American people have sent the FBI 100,000 pictures and videos, which helped them track down suspects.
"So even if you've left D.C., agents from our field offices will be knocking on your door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," D'Antuono said.
The FBI says it was aware of online threats and some people want to know why more wasn't done. The agency says it warned Capitol police about the potential for violence.
"We have to separate the aspirational from the intentional and determine which are the individuals saying despicable things on the internet and practicing keyboard bravado or they actually have the intent to do harm," D'Antuono said.
"This is not going to be solved overnight, it's not going to be solved in weeks or months," Sherwin said.
Now there's a nationwide manhunt, to track down more suspects, perhaps hundreds more. But authorities say they are well underway.