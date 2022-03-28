Generic doctor

The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of milk of magnesia are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The popular over the counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress instead if it's from the contaminated lots, officials said.

Plastikon Healthcare which makes milk of magnesia says some lots of its oral suspension product as well as acetaminophen and magnesium may be affected.

So far, there have been no known reports of illness due to the contamination.

The FDA administration has put the recalled labels on its website, consumers may contact Plastikon by phone at 785-330-7109 for refunds or additional information.

