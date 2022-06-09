The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of six public hearings Thursday night, laying out its findings from a long investigation.
Congressional Republican leaders weighed in ahead of the presentation, saying the violence at the Capitol was "wrong," but calling Nancy Pelosi's select committee "illegitimate."
The panel says Thursday's hearing will begin to provide the American people a summary of its findings.
They'll begin to detail what they've described as a months-long conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
A member of the committee has come forward, saying the panel has found evidence that the breach of the U.S. capitol was planned.
Members have teased that they're working on a thesis that Trump's obsession with the election loss is what laid the groundwork for the violent and deadly riot.
House Republicans have been largely dismissive of the panel's work, saying that Democrats are scrambling to change the headlines.
Thursday's hearing is expected to include live testimony from at least two witnesses.
It starts at 8 p.m., and several major networks and cable news programs are expected to carry it.