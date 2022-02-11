A bus driver in Florida is accused of driving drunk with dozens of students on-board.

Authorities say Mark McNeil's blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when he picked up 40 kids from a middle school on Wednesday.

They say it all started when he left the depot in the wrong bus, and a co-worker smelled alcohol on his breath.

When his supervisor found out, a chase ensued.

"The district office was calling him on the radio in the school bus telling him to pull over in a safe location, which he ignored," commented Sheriff Rick Staly, of Flagler Co., FL.

School officials say McNeil is now on paid leave. He's been charged with DUI and child neglect.

