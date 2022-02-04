A former Olympic athlete is changing the narrative after he didn't qualify for this year's games in Beijing.
He's going above and beyond to help the next generation of athletes in his sport, and he is not letting loss define him along the way.
Berwick, Pa. native Jayson Terdiman was hoping for one final shot at the Olympic games. This year though, he'll be cheering on team USA from home in Lake Placid.
"Missing these games is very difficult for sure, but I'm really excited for my teammates that did qualify and I'm excited to watch the stories unfold at these games," said Terdiman.
Terdiman's story continues to unfold, too.
The two-time Luge Olympian may have missed the mark for 2022, but you'll still be able to catch a piece of him in Beijing.
He made an offer the USA luge team couldn't refuse: donating his sled and equipment for them to race in come competition day.
"I'm doing what I can to help my team [...] I'm just trying to give it the best chance it can have," he said.
The sled Terdiman owns is faster than the equipment the doubles team was planning to bring to China.
"I wouldn't have given them my equipment if I didn't think they could handle it - we did a camp out in park city to modify their dimensions and things looked really good right off the bat," he recalled.
Now, he's hoping it finds it's way up onto the podium for the first-timers.
"I think that would be a nice silver lining for me," said Terdiman.
He says it's full speed ahead from here on out.
Terdiman may be hanging up his sled, but he's certainly not planning to give up the sport he's worked so hard at the past 22 years anytime soon.
"I really look forward to hopefully passing along my experience, my knowledge and getting the next generation to do bigger and better things than I ever dreamed," Terdiman stated.
He is reminding people there's a huge depression for athletes after their run with the games. He says once there's no competition to look forward to, it's hard to know what to do next.
He says he has a supportive group to back him and he's thanking the people of Pennsylvania for supporting him for so many years.
The USA Luge watch party is tonight and Terdiman will be attending to cheer on his teammates.