Residents of Texas were slammed with winter weather this week that caused accidents, damaged homes, and knocked out power.
Several former WFMZ employees currently live in the Lone Star State.
"We got down to literally single digits," said former WFMZ Meteorologist Lauren Due. "Normal is about 68 degrees."
Due, her husband Kyle, and daughter Natalie live in San Antonio. They received seven inches of snow in the last week. Due said with the lost power and rolling power outages, their home temperature dropped to 49 degrees.
"Kyle, Natalie and I huddled up in one bed because we didn't want to freeze," Due said.
After power was fully restored, the family lost water.
"We actually had to put buckets outside to collect snow so we can melt that snow and put it into our tank so we can flush our toilet," Due said.
Water service was finally restored, but they're now adapting to a boil water advisory.
"So, coffee in the morning, we have to think about it, is it really necessary? When you have a toddler sleeping in your bed, I think it is necessary," Due said.
Former sports anchor Troy Hein is living in Waco, Texas.
"There's no plows, no equipment to deal with it, we don't have stockpiles of sand and salt," Hein said.
He lost power for nearly two and a half days.
"Luckily, having lived out there, I have plenty of blankets, so I was ok," Hein said.
Former reporter Rosa Duarte now lives with her family in Houston.
"It snowed, and then it rained on top of the snow so it all turned to ice," Duarte said.
Duarte said her family lost power for about 14 hours.
"We were prepared. We have long johns, wool socks, Ugg boots, hats, all that. But my young one, Elena, has none of that. So, I had to give her my gloves!" Duarte said.
Despite some of the challenges, they all said they made out ok and have so much to be grateful for, given what some of their fellow Texans have been dealt, including bursting pipes and damaged buildings.