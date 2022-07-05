50 years later, four veterans are being honored for their bravery in the battlefields of Vietnam. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Staff Sgt. Edward Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis Fujii and Maj. John Duffy, who all served in the Army.
"They stood in the way of danger, risked everything, literally everything, to defend our nation and our values," said Biden.
Duffy deployed to Vietnam four times, racking up 64 awards and decorations and now a Medal of Honor. He was wounded twice while battling enemy forces for two days in April of 1972 refusing evacuation and continuing to fight.
"You're honor bound to do your duty and it doesn't matter the risk or danger," said Duffy.
Birdwell was wounded on the first day of the Tet Offensive while saving his tank commander's life, also continuing to fight and refusing evacuation.
"I've wondered a thousand times why I survived and some of the others didn't," said Birdwell.
Fujii was awarded his medal for actions during a rescue mission in Laos and Vietnam in February of 1971. He served aboard a helicopter ambulance during an evacuation mission. When his chopper was shot down, Fujii drew enemy fire to allow a second helicopter to safely evacuate everyone from the crash.
Kaneshiro saved his fellow soldiers by helping his platoon withdraw from a village while under attack. He survived that battle, for which he was awarded the Medal of Honor, but not the war. He was killed in action a few months later. Kaneshiro's son, John Kaneshiro, accepted the award on his behalf.
"Just to imagine wow, for him to just be selfless and just jump into the fire just like that, it inspired me, I hope I can live up to what he has done," said John Kaneshiro.