WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pennsylvania's two senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, have called on the Norfolk Southern Railway Co. to join the Federal Railroad Administration's Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS).

Their call comes about six-and-a-half months after 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals that also affected Darlington Township, Pa.

In a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Friday, Casey and Fetterman noted that the company had initially agreed to participate in the C3RS program after the derailment, but still not formally joined the program. C3RS ensures that railway employees can anonymously report "near misses" without being disciplined by their employer.

"Ensuring that employees are not disciplined for reporting near-misses is key to making the program effective, as employees are more likely to report these incidents when they have a guarantee of anonymity and safety from retribution," the senators wrote in the letter to Shaw.

“We believe that fully participating in C3RS would be a positive step for Norfolk Southern in committing itself to a culture of safety,” they added.

According to The New York Times, Norfolk Southern has been hesitant to join C3RS specifically because of the anonymous reporting provision.

Casey and Fetterman's letter comes less than a week after a Federal Railroad Administration report on the East Palestine derailment also recommended that Norfolk Southern join C3RS.