WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) introudced a bill that his office says is designed to expand child healthcare access.

Known as the "Medicaid for Every Child Act," the bill would automatically enroll every American in Medicaid at birth and let them retain eligibility until age 18, with no redetermination requirement.

Parents could opt their children out of Medicaid if they have secured another form of healthcare through the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or private insurance through employer or marketplace.

“As Americans, it is our solemn obligation to ensure every child has the support they need to reach their full potential,” Casey said in a press release. “Yet right now, too many of our kids are struggling to stay healthy because their families can’t afford the care they need."

Also on Friday, Casey expressed his support for the "FEND Off Fentanyl Act," which proposes a crackdown on what the senator calls the "fentanyl supply chain." The bill would target chemical suppliers of fentanyl in China, who traffic the drugs to Mexican drug carels and into the United States, Casey said in a separate press release.

“We need to crack down on the Chinese producers of synthetic fentanyl and the Mexican cartels that bring it across the border by hitting them where it hurts —their bottom line."

According to the press release, Casey's call to pass the bipartisan bill came amid the release of a report detailing an increase in overdose deaths among Pennsylvanians under age 40. Accidental overdoses were the No. 1 cause of death for younger Pennsylvanians in 2022, according to the report.