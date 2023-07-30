WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has co-sponsored a bill to open avenues of recourse for young people who were mistreated while in custody.

Known as the "Justice for Juveniles Act," the bill would exempt people under age 22 from the Prison Litigation Reform Act (PLRA), while mandates that juveniles must resolve mistreatment complaints internally though the correctional facility before filing a lawsuit.

Critics say this requirement forces juveniles to approach the same people they are filing complaints against, which exposes them to potential retaliation and further abuse.

In sponsoring the Justice for Juveniles Act, Casey is joined by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) and Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.).

"Too often, abused and harassed children in detention centers are forced to seek help from the very same people who are abusing and harassing them with few alternatives for recourse,” Senator Casey said in a press release. “With the Justice for Juveniles Act, I’m fighting to ensure juveniles in detention centers can seek help without fear of retaliation so we can change the trajectories of these young lives.”