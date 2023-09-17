Fetterman UAW strike

WAYNE, Mich. — Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) traveled from Pennsylvania Saturday to join striking auto workers on the picket line in Wayne, Michigan.

Fetterman was joined by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) on the picket line, and he later spoke to striking employees at a United Auto Workers (UAW) union hall in the area.

"I drove 290 miles from Braddock in my UAW-made Ford Bronco to stand in solidarity with these brave workers as they walk the picket line. Pittsburgh is a union town just like Detroit is and we are always going to have these workers’ back,” Fetterman said.

"It is time for the Big 3 to come to the table and start bargaining in good faith. Enough is enough, last year the Big 3 CEOs made a combined $74 million, the Big 3 need to stop with their greed and give these workers what they deserve," Fetterman added.

UAW employees at each of America's "Big Three" automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — have been striking since Friday as they seek to negotiate a new labor contract with the corporations. Among the union's demands are better wages to keep pace with inflation, improved overtime and retirement benefits, and better protections against plant closures. 

