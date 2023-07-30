WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bill introduced by Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) has passed the House Financial Services Committee.

Known as the "Protecting U.S. Business Sovereignty Act," the bill would direct the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to study the effect that certain European Union (EU) mandates would have on America's economy and business interests.

According to a press release from his office, Meuser introduced the bill in response to the "Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive," a European Commission initiative that would require companies operating in EU countries to disclose and mitigate their "negative impact" on the environment.

Companies deemed non-compliant in these countries could be held liable for environmental damages or have their shares removed from the market, Meuser's press release said.

"The European Union should not have the authority to issue mandates on divisions of U.S. companies operating on American soil," Meuser said. "The American-based operations of U.S. companies should be beholden to U.S. law and no other governing body."