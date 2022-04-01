More than 30-countries are meeting on Friday to discuss the possibility of releasing oil from their reserves, as prices at the pump continue to climb.
Plus, the department of transportation has plans for cutting gas costs.
"The bottom line is, if we want lower gas prices, we need to have more oil supply right now," said President Joe Biden.
The International Energy Agency says that's the reason for Friday's meeting. The group has 31 member countries.
U.S. officials say those countries are considering joining the U.S. in tapping into their oil reserves.
"The question will be about a collective release in that context," said Brian Deese, the Director of the National Economic Council of the United States.
But, some of the world's largest oil producers are not members of that group.
"We continue to engage with non-IEA members, China and other countries around their reserves and will continue to do so, but the immediate, the immediate step at hand will be the IEA," said Deese.
More news about the gasoline Friday morning comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). It's unveiling tougher fuel economy standards.
That means, beginning with 2026 models, vehicles will get more miles per gallon than older ones that were under older standards.
Of course, some new cars won't need gas at all. Many automakers are transitioning towards electric vehicles.
"Charging an electric vehicle is so much cheaper than filling up your gas vehicle, especially now," said Jennifer Granholm, Energy Secretary.
E-VS rely on the U.S. power grid. They don't need gas. That makes E-VE pretty appealing to some people right now.
Many countries also don't want to rely on oil from Russia while it's attacking Ukraine.
"It will also make us, as a nation, energy independent. It will be a big step in that direction," said Granholm.