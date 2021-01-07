WASHINGTON – On Wednesday night, there was silence after the siege outside the U.S. Capitol — a very different scene than the one just a few hours prior, when rioters stormed one of the nation's most iconic buildings for the first time in modern history.
A historic day in Washington turned into mob violence as protestors breached the Capitol.
The chaos came hours after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters who came to protest the counting of Electoral College votes that would confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.
"You'll never take back our country with weakness," Trump told crowds. "You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."
Trump told supporters to march to the Capitol where the certification would get underway.
By early afternoon, the protests turned violent as people surged past barriers and fought their way inside one of America's most iconic buildings.
"Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile," said Biden in a live television announcement.
Biden denounced the protesters and called for President Trump to address the nation.
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," he said.
Instead, the president released a recorded message on his Twitter account, telling his supporters to go home but not before claiming victory.
"This was a fraudulent election. But we can't play into the hands of these people," he said. "We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."
The Pentagon says 1,100 National Guard members mobilized to get the crowds and violence under control. Police from Maryland and Virginia also helped.