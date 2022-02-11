The Department of Homeland Security is warning that protests similar to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Canada may start breaking out in the U.S.
The department says vaccine mandate protests could impact the Super Bowl, and President Biden's state of the union address.
This comes as Canadian protestors stand their ground, while their government calls for reinforcements.
"We have shower, we have bathroom, we have food, we have propane like a lot, yeah, so, we ain't moving from here," said one of the protesters.
"The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration," stated Chief Peter Sloly, from the Ottawa Police Service.
Protestors have already cut off access to the Canadian side of border crossings in three states.